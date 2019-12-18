—

Pop diva, rainbow queen, and creative dynamo Cyndi Lauper has released her first single since 2016 with a title that speaks to the current social state of affairs: “Hope”.

“With all the craziness going on in the world, we might not agree on much, but I think we can all agree that the world could use a little hope right now. I hope that people get that from the song,” says Lauper. The song was written as Lauper emerged from a five-year struggle with psoriasis, which caused raw, scaly patches on her skin. It reflects her optimism and ultimate joy at finding a solution to the debilitating skin condition; however, she believes the sentiment is universal.

With an early ’90s synth vibe, relentless pulse, and anthemic vocal melody, “Hope” is destined for regular dance-floor play and licensing as an inspirational soundtrack.

I’m so excited to finally release ‘Hope’ as a single. The song doesn’t really have too many words. I wanted everyone to get the message through the feeling of it,” explains Lauper.

Available now to download or stream.