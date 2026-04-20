Iconic Australian pop star Darren Hayes has teamed up with the legendary Aussie pop-duo Bachelor Girl to revisit their song ‘Blind” from the album Waiting For The Day. The re-imagined song will be released on Friday, as part of their new album, Waiting For The Day: Artist Sessions.

Waiting For The Day: Artist Sessions is described as a “redux project” that sees a roster of Australian artists reinterpret tracks from Bachelor Girl’s debut album. Coming out in June, the album is a collaboration between generations of Australian artists.

“We (somewhat audaciously!) began to ask some of our favourite Aussie artists and friends if they would lend their voices and/or instrument to our bucket list project,” Tania Doko told Rolling Stone. “What started with one, became 13 artists on this 15 track Redux album, and we could not be more chuffed they enthusiastically said yes.”

“It IS the insatiable, unmistakable, world acclaimed artist/songwriter, our pal – DARREN HAYES,” gushed Bachelor Girl on social media when announcing the collaboration.

“Creating the ‘Artist Sessions’ without Darren would’ve felt like an injustice. We’ve felt connected to Darren since day dot – our shared duo lives, navigating living abroad as Aussie artists, and touring with Darren – thanks to his welcoming heart. Our mutually supportive relationship has been fuel many times during our careers and friendship.”

They also point out that Hayes loved and chose ‘Blind’ himself as the track to collaborate on.

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“I can’t tell you how much of a thrill it was for me to be invited to collaborate with one of my favourite ever Australian artists,” said Hayes on his own social media.

“They have meticulously reimagined every song from their debut album and what they did to this song will blow your mind. When Tania first contacted me and sent me a demo of this song I picked up my phone and called her immediately. Anyone in my life knows that in and of itself is unheard of. Because I hate talking on the telephone. Lol. I had to be involved.”

He also shares that this recording was the last time he sang before his accident, in which he fainted getting out of bed, breaking his jaw and smashing nine teeth.

“And now a year later, this will be the first thing anyone has ever heard from me since my accident. So there’s a beautiful full circle moment of healing and celebrating one of the finest artists who I’ve ever come out of my home country.”

Blind is out this Friday April 24th, with the album following in June.

Alongside the release, Bachelor Girl have also announced a national tour, kicking off at Melbourne’s Brunswick Ballroom on August 8th, before heading through Brisbane and Adelaide, and wrapping in Sydney at The Factory Theatre on October 18th.