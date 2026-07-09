Drag Icons Recreate Princess Diana And Queen Camilla At Chanel Haute Couture Fashion Show

A drag duo known for recreating the appearances of Princess Diana and Queen Camilla have drawn international attention after appearing in Paris during Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Performers HeSheWho and Joan Chevalier, who are based in Málaga, Spain, shared footage of themselves dressed as the two royal figures while travelling by taxi to the Chanel Haute Couture fashion show on 7 July.

The pair have built an online following through videos featuring their portrayals of Diana and Camilla, with their latest appearance attracting widespread attention across social media.

The Chanel show was attended by a number of high-profile guests, including Pedro Pascal, former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actor Tilda Swinton.

Following the release of the video, commenters highlighted the duo’s resemblance to the royal figures. While the humour of the caricatures is the main point, with the queens performing extremely camp depictions of the pair, it’s the dedication to the fashion and hair that really nails the impression. In particular, HeSheWho’s ability to mimic Diana’s mannerisms and makeup have been noted.



The performance references the long-running public interest in the relationship between Diana, Princess of Wales, and Queen Camilla, particularly their… fraught connection to King Charles III.

Diana married Charles, then Prince of Wales, in 1981. The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. During the breakdown of their marriage, Diana discussed Charles’ relationship with Camilla in a 1995 television interview, saying: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HeSheWho (@heshewho)

Diana died in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997 at the age of 36. She has remained a prominent cultural figure, including within LGBTQ+ communities, partly due to her public work during the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

HeSheWho and Joan Chevalier’s recent appearance continues their ongoing series of royal-inspired drag performances, combining fashion, celebrity culture and historical references through their online content.