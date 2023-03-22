DJ Diplo Says Oral Sex With A Man Is Not That Gay

American DJ and music producer Diplo has opened up about his sexuality, confessing that he’s “not, not gay” in a new interview. The DJ spoke to model Emily Ratajkowski in an episode of her High Low podcast stating that he was attracted to a person’s “vibe”.

The DJ, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, revealed to Ratajkowski that he didn’t want to label his sexuality.

“I don’t want to define that I’m gay but I think the best answer that I have is I’m not, not gay,” he said.

Unless You make Eye Contact…

Ratajkowski brought up Diplo’s sexual orientation in the episode, “We should talk about what you said to me last night, which is that you’re a little gay,” she said.

The DJ explained that while he was not “aroused by men that much”, he was sure that he’d “gotten a blow job from a guy before. … For sure. 100 [per cent].”

When asked whether he had a “specific memory” of a time with a man, Diplo responded, “I don’t know,”, before adding, “I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”

“I don’t know if it’s gay unless you like, make eye contact while there’s the blowjob happening.”

The DJ described himself as “more of a vibe guy…over gender,” and commented on the changing culture around the way men presented themselves.

Going Over To The Gay Side

Diplo compared the “temperature of our culture” to his early childhood, describing how he felt men were seen as being “more fluid” now.

“Men that are younger than me, and I meet a lot in the scene, they’re very fluid. It never was like that when I was in high school. There was definitely like, you had gay kids in school, and you had gay cousins or whatever. It was different than it is now”, he said.

The music producer added that in his local community when he was young, he “knew that there were gay kids in middle school, but in high school, there was always a small gay community at every school”.

During the interview, the duo spoke about their personal feed on social media platforms TikTok and Instagram, with Diplo mentioning “sexy” woodchopping men were often seen on his account when he scrolled through TikTok.

“They’re hot guys. I don’t know if that’s gonna be the thing that’s gonna send me over to the gay side totally,” he quipped.

Dating Men

Ratajkowski responded, stating that she too was on “lesbian TikTok for a while”, and found it “insightful”.

“You should be happy. … I could just be talking to you only about your relationships with women. I like that you’re a little flexible,” she said.

Diplo clarified that his sexuality would best be categorised as “not, not gay”, with a few men who he would consider dating, “life partner-wise.”

In 2016, Diplo tweeted that he was “only half gay”,and ,in 2019 he called masculinity a “prison”.

The music producer has been in public relationships with singer Katy Perry and British rapper M.I.A in the past. He has three sons: Lockett and Lazer, with Kathryn Lockhart; and Pace, with Jevon King.





