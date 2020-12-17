—

While on the set of Christmas On The Square, nine-year-old Talia Hill accidentally walked into the path of an incoming vehicle when an angel saved her. “Somebody grabbed me and pulled me back,” Hill told Inside Edition. That person turned out to be none other than Dolly Parton.

Hill’s role in the Netflix original movie sees her dancing alongside her brothers, Tristan (16) and Tyson (13), with Dolly Parton playing an angel that was sent supernaturally to pressure a ruthless landlord (Christine Baranski) into being a better person. The youngest of the three Hill children told Inside that she was so impressed the first time she met Parton recollecting, “When Dolly walked in she smelled like heaven. She greeted everyone even if you were a trashcan person. It was such a great feeling.”

As Hill went on to explain, Parton was very aware of everything that was going on and aware of her surroundings.

“We were on set and I was at the hot-chocolate station when they said ‘go back to your beginning positions.’ So there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking. Then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back. I looked up and it was Dolly Parton. I was, like, surprised, I was like [gasp]. And she’s like, ‘Well, I am an angel, you know,’ cause she plays an angel in the movie. And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!’”

It seems that Parton has a life goal, that being to save lives – at least this year anyway. Her donation is partly helping fund the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19. The United States recently doubled their order and purchased an additional 100 million doses of the vaccine. Going above that, her Imagination Library gave away their 150 millionth book. Parton also came out this year as a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, and earlier this month former President Barrack Obama was kicking himself for making a mistake in not awarding Dolly Parton with a Presidential Medal of Freedom.