Doris Fish was an Australian Drag Queen who in the 1970s, paved the way for drag queen acceptance. This special event honours her legacy with a launch of the book,Who Does that Bitch Think She Is? with the author Craig Seligman; and a screening of Hi Spots in a Low Dive: The Home Movies of Doris Fish, directed by Phillip R. Ford.

When: Feb 26, 7 pm

Where: State Library of NSW, 1 Shakespeare Place Sydney

Tickets: from $34