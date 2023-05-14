Drag Trivia With Prada Clutch & Charlamaine – What’s On In Queer Sydney

Blacktown City Council invites all to a night of fabulous trivia fun!

As part of its annual International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) celebrations, the Western Sydney-based Council is holding a Drag Trivia Night this week.

“Dress to impress and sashay your way to the trivia night of the year,” writes the Council.

“Get ready to slay!”

The event is hosted by two of “Australia’s most in-demand Drag Queens”: Prada Clutch and Charlamaine – a dazzling pair with a flare for fashion, performance, and of course, the dramatic.

Dazzling Drag Atmosphere

Let the night be swept away and enjoy a fun-filled evening of lighthearted trivia, combined with a dazzling and glittering Drag atmosphere.

The “Six-foot Something Songstress” and “Sydney’s First-Class Showgirl” respectively are sure to go beyond and put on an unforgettable show.

“Get ready for a night of laughs amidst the fun of pop culture trivia questions,” says the Council.

Food from Western Sydney institution, Mate Burger Food Truck, will also be available on premises, while drinks and alcohol can be purchased from the on-site bar.

Tickets and further information are available on the event’s Facebook page.

When: Thu, 18 May 2023 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM AEST

Where: Bowman Hall 35 Campbell Street Blacktown, NSW 2148

This event is 18+