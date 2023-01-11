—

The First Nations Drag Festival will be held at Pride of our Footscray Community Bar! Pride of our Footscray Community Bar seeks to be a safe space for everyone of any background and is committed to providing unique events and entertainment that showcase the great array of talent within the community. Enjoy a night celebrating the stars of First Nations drag. The festival was a hit last Midsumma, so come on down and delight in another year of wonderful First Nations performers in 2023!

Where: Pride of our Footscray Community Bar, 1/86-88 Hopkins St, Footscray

Where: February 3, 8pm

Tickets: from $10