G Flip Is The First Non-Binary Celeb Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney

Madame Tussauds Sydney is about to mark a significant moment in queer Aussie history! The iconic house of wax has announced their first wax figure of a non-binary celebrity: everyone’s favourite Aussie drummer, G Flip.

The beloved Aussie musician will be the latest celebrity to be added to Sydney’s ever-growing star-studded wax collection.

Being first non-binary Tussauds wax figure “a true honour” for G Flip

G Flip was ecstatic to be bestowed with such an honour, saying that having their own wax figure felt “very surreal”.

“Representation has never been more important and it’s a true honour to be the first non-binary celebrity to have their own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney,” they said.

“I’m very grateful for this honour – and pretty stoked to have another G out in the world!”

Speaking on the latest queer addition, Madam Tussauds Sydney General Manager Richard Dilly, added, “We are thrilled to celebrate G Flip’s remarkable music career and global cultural impact.

“Honouring G Flip with a wax figure recognises their contribution to the arts and is a huge win for our guests, who adore G and have been increasingly requesting their figure in the attraction.

“G is an absolute global superstar, and we can’t wait for them to take centre stage at Madame Tussauds Sydney and continue inspiring guests with their incredible legacy.”

The impressive design process for the official G Flip Madam Tussauds wax figure

The thorough design process included an eight-person team from Madame Tussauds, who took a hundred measurements and three hundred photographs of the musician over the course of seven hours.

The method was made more extensive due to G Flip’s unique eye colour. Their eyes change shade depending on the light, prompting a long and careful search to capture the exact colour.

Officially unveiling in 2025, the wax lookalike will take sculptors ten months to mould the vision, inspired by G Flip’s DRUMMER album.

Upon completion of their wax figure, they will be seated on top of a Yamaha bass drum with G Flip’s favourite drum kit, a Yamaha Absolute Hybrid Maple. Exclusively available at Madame Tussaud’s Sydney location, those who visit will be able to join the non-binary artist in the spotlight.

G Flip’s wax figure will be one of the many talented artists featured in the museum’s Sydney Live! section – alongside Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and fellow Australian legends Jimmy Barnes, Kylie Minogue, and Troye Sivan.

The legacy of Madame Tussauds

Founded by a French sculptor, Madame Tussauds merely started as a wax museum in London and has now evolved into a global phenomenon with a 250-year history.

Madame Tussauds is a wax hall of fame with celebrities eager to be honoured with the opportunity of being immortalised in fame.

The museum serves to recreate and capture iconic moments in celebrity history, and offers fans the chance to meet and interact with lifelike recreations of the world’s biggest stars.