G Flip Is The First Non-Binary Celeb Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney

Arts & Entertainment Music New South Wales News News
Naomi Lawrence
October 17, 2024
G Flip Is The First Non-Binary Celeb Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney
Image: Image: Supplied

Madame Tussauds Sydney is about to mark a significant moment in queer Aussie history! The iconic house of wax has announced their first wax figure of a non-binary celebrity: everyone’s favourite Aussie drummer, G Flip.

The beloved Aussie musician will be the latest celebrity to be added to Sydney’s ever-growing star-studded wax collection

Being first non-binary Tussauds wax figure “a true honour” for G Flip

G Flip was ecstatic to be bestowed with such an honour, saying that having their own wax figure felt “very surreal”. 

“Representation has never been more important and it’s a true honour to be the first non-binary celebrity to have their own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney,” they said. 

“I’m very grateful for this honour – and pretty stoked to have another G out in the world!”

Speaking on the latest queer addition, Madam Tussauds Sydney General Manager Richard Dilly, added, “We are thrilled to celebrate G Flip’s remarkable music career and global cultural impact. 

“Honouring G Flip with a wax figure recognises their contribution to the arts and is a huge win for our guests, who adore G and have been increasingly requesting their figure in the attraction.

“G is an absolute global superstar, and we can’t wait for them to take centre stage at Madame Tussauds Sydney and continue inspiring guests with their incredible legacy.”

The impressive design process for the official G Flip Madam Tussauds wax figure

The thorough design process included an eight-person team from Madame Tussauds, who took a hundred measurements and three hundred photographs of the musician over the course of seven hours. 

Image: Supplied

The method was made more extensive due to G Flip’s unique eye colour. Their eyes change shade depending on the light, prompting a long and careful search to capture the exact colour.

Officially unveiling in 2025, the wax lookalike will take sculptors ten months to mould the vision, inspired by G Flip’s DRUMMER album.  

Upon completion of their wax figure, they will be seated on top of a Yamaha bass drum with G Flip’s favourite drum kit, a Yamaha Absolute Hybrid Maple. Exclusively available at Madame Tussaud’s Sydney location, those who visit will be able to join the non-binary artist in the spotlight.

G Flip’s wax figure will be one of the many talented artists featured in the museum’s Sydney Live! section – alongside Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and fellow Australian legends Jimmy Barnes, Kylie Minogue, and Troye Sivan.

The legacy of Madame Tussauds

Founded by a French sculptor, Madame Tussauds merely started as a wax museum in London and  has now evolved into a global phenomenon with a 250-year history.

Madame Tussauds is a wax hall of fame with celebrities eager to be honoured with the opportunity of being immortalised in fame. 

The museum serves to recreate and capture iconic moments in celebrity history, and offers fans the chance to meet and interact with lifelike recreations of the world’s biggest stars.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

One Direction’s Liam Payne, 31, Has Died After Fall From Hotel Balcony
October 17, 2024 | Christine Lai

One Direction’s Liam Payne, 31, Has Died After Fall From Hotel Balcony
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity International
Victoria Police Make Thirteen Arrests Over Alleged Grindr Attacks
October 16, 2024 | Michael James

Victoria Police Make Thirteen Arrests Over Alleged Grindr Attacks
National News News Victorian News
Clubgoers ‘Gobsmacked’ To Meet Sir Ian McKellen, 85, Living His Best Life At London Gay Club
October 16, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Clubgoers ‘Gobsmacked’ To Meet Sir Ian McKellen, 85, Living His Best Life At London Gay Club
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity News
The Elixir Effect: Author Peter Matthews On Identity, Masculinity and Family
October 16, 2024 | Staff Writers

The Elixir Effect: Author Peter Matthews On Identity, Masculinity and Family
New South Wales News Sponsored Content
Australian Federal Court Ruling Forces Reclassification of LGBT Graphic Novel ‘Gender Queer’
October 16, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Australian Federal Court Ruling Forces Reclassification of LGBT Graphic Novel ‘Gender Queer’
Arts & Entertainment National News News Written Word
Queer Australian Author Will Kostakis Marries Partner Tobias Vickers In Sydney
October 15, 2024 | Michael James

Queer Australian Author Will Kostakis Marries Partner Tobias Vickers In Sydney
Arts & Entertainment New South Wales News News