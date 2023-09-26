Gay Coming Of Age Italian Drama Fireworks To Premiere In December

The Queer coming of age Italian drama, Fireworks (Stranizza d’amuri), is coming to your screens later this year.

Released in early 2023 in theatres across Italy, Fireworks is set to be released internationally, from December 19.

Based On A True Story

The film is based on the true story of the Giarre murders, a hate crime that gave birth to Arcigay, Italy’s first and largest LGBTQ rights group.

According to distributor Cinephobia Releasing, set in the 1980s in conservative Sicily, Fireworks follows Gianni (Samuele Segreto), “a handsome but shy teen who works as a car mechanic at his stepfather’s garage but mercilessly taunted by the macho townsmen for being a homosexual. With his family life no better, Gianni withdraws into himself until one day, he meets Nino (Gabriele Pizzuto), a curly-haired boy with an infectious smile.

“As the two become close and fall in love, the moral rumblings from their families and neighbours begin to erupt. With all against them, the boys decide to make a stand.”

‘A Crime That Changed Forever The Perception Of Homosexuality In Italy’

Talking about the history behind the film, Eleonora Pratelli from the film’s production company, Ibla Film, told Variety, “This was a crime that changed forever the perception of homosexuality in Italy. Its emotional impact on public opinion was so deep and vast that it opened the way to the creation of the first association aimed at safeguarding homosexuals’ rights.”

Pratelli added that the film hopes to restore “the dignity of two boys killed by hate and prejudice and whose memory was then buried in indifference.”

Fireworks has played at various film festivals, winning the Nastri d’Argento prize. It also won Best Feature Debut at the Italian Golden Globes.

The film stars Gabriele Pizzurro, Samuele Segreto, Fabrizia Sacchi, Simona Malato, Antonio De Matteo, and Enrico Roccaforte.