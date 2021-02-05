—

“He stood to attention; his sword erect, ready to take his punishment. He was a throbbing member of an exclusive club. The lord laughed as he thought of the noble knight’s rogering,” Kim turns to her mother and reads, while sitting in a very recognisable kitchen somewhere in Fountain Lakes.

Yes, this is one of many famous lines from cult favourite Australian sitcom Kath And Kim. However, it might just have been lifted from a scene of a very, very different nature, that appears to have also taken place in the very same kitchen

In the last 24 hours, online media has been lit up with speculation that an amateur Australian porn, titled Aussie Boys Monday Morning Kitchen Fuck was filmed in the very same location as Kath And Kim. That location being a property on Lagoon Place in Melbourne’s Patterson Lakes that has since been demolished after Kath And Kim wrapped up its final season in 2007.

The chain of events which has got more than a few people on the internet feeling a little titillated, was kicked off by local Melbourne comedian Thomas Jaspers, who took to Twitter to post screen shots of the x-rated video in question, and there is no denying, the similarities are striking.

Speaking with Star Observer on Saturday morning, the comedian said that, “When I saw it I just knew I had to take a photo, because it would last longer.”

“If it is the same house, Kath & Kel dancing to Barbara Streisand isn’t the gayest thing to have happened there anymore. And good on these guys! There’s nothing better than getting stuck into a brandy cluster, opening the footy franks and going at it hammer and tong! Let’s hope there’s a sequel set in the good room.”

Of course, may fans of the show were loving the possibility of the iconic sex, I mean sets, x-rated past with one Twitter user commenting: “Gives a whole new meaning to dippity bix that’s for sure…”

While another joked “Omg this is such a gift. but Kel is gonna be gropeable when he finds out what happened in his kitchen while he was power walking to Fountain Gate and back.” Either way, this thoroughly amused journalist very much “like’s what they see”.