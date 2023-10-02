Greg Gould Releases Heartfelt Single Dedicated To Simon Dunn

Australian singer-songwriter Greg Gould has released his anticipated heartfelt single “Save Me A Seat,” dedicating it to out gay Australian rugby player and former Olympic bobsledder, Simon Dunn, who passed away earlier this year.

Released on Sunday, October 1, Gould delivers an upbeat ballad track featuring his extraordinary vocals as he sings through his grief in celebrating the life of his friend.

Speaking with Star Observer, Gould discusses the difficulty of writing and recording the song, yet persevering to provide an uplifting and sincere tribute.

Gould and Dunn’s Friendship

“To say I was saddened and heartbroken when Simon passed is an understatement,” says Gould, revealing he is still in shock. Gould described Dunn as a “beautiful light” that “dimmed way too soon.”

“I loved Simon – he was always someone I could talk to and count on to give me great advice, he was a really supportive friend both professionally and personally,” Gould explains.

Recalling lyrics within the song, Gould sings, “You were always such a joker but you never were the clown” – directly referencing Dunn’s “cheeky [and] sassy sense of humour.”

Gould expressed his admiration for Dunn’s incredible talents, which he shared “through his advocacy, modelling, [and] sporting career.”

Dunn also debuted his acting skills in Gould’s music video for duet, ‘‘Love Like This,’ with Inaya Day.

“He was so brilliant in it!… he joked, ‘Home & Away, I’m waiting for your call!’” Gould recalls.

SAVE ME A SEAT (For Simon)🕊

Out now: https://t.co/AYTU4bMNgy I hope when you listen to this song that you feel the love and energy of your beautiful loved ones no longer here with us on earth… their “spirit lives on…” Simon, beautiful man – I hope I've made you proud. We… pic.twitter.com/QBj37ycaZd — GREG GOULD (@greggouldmusic) September 30, 2023

“A Final Goodbye”

‘Save Me A Seat’ is revealed to have come from Gould’s struggle and the “numb” feeling that followed Dunn’s passing.

“Normally music releases all my emotions but it just felt like we were all in this nightmare, that I wanted to wake up from and for it to all be different. So I decided to try and put those feelings, and how I felt into a song as a tribute to him,” Gould explains.

The song was written by Gould and his friend, singer-songwriter Bec Caruana, with production by ARIA award winner and singer, Andrew De Silva.

Gould says the song “poured out” of him, finishing it in less than an hour.

“It wasn’t until I got into the studio to lay down my vocals that I broke down sobbing and I’ve cried pretty much every time I think of him since,” says Gould.

Song for the Community

Noting the “healing power of music,” Gould persevered to create the song as “a final goodbye” for himself and others within the community.

“It was important to me that the song was uplifting and inspiring, just like Simon,” says Gould.

“I think he’d like that it’s upbeat rather than a sad ballad, as that’s who he was, he made everyone around him feel upbeat and happy. I hope I’ve made him proud.”

“For me, this song will always be about my friend Simon, but I also hope it can help anyone grieving the loss of someone they love and connect them with their loved ones.”

“Their ‘spirit lives on,’” he says, recalling the song’s lyrics.

All money from the downloads of the song will be donated to the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, Australia’s longest HIV charity which Dunn was a community ambassador for.

The song is also the official anthem for the upcoming GiveOUT Day, on October 19.

‘Save Me A Seat’ is out now and available now for streaming.