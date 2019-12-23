—

Every year for the last 23 years the Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) Sydney has given Sydney a gift: A place to come on Christmas Eve where everyone is welcome with no exceptions. A place to reflect on the meaning of Christmas and experience something memorable.

​This year will continue the tradition with another very special night of Carols at the Sydney Town Hall. The guest speaker is Katherine Maver, President of the SLGBA. Music performances will be provided by Denise Hanlon, Carl de Villa, Pacific Opera and Ayla, and of course some good old favourites for everyone to sing.

The MCC encourages all LGBTQI people to embrace Christmas with their loved ones this year.

“18 years ago I had just moved to Sydney and was rostered to work over Christmas, which meant I could not be with my family” recalled Event Coordinator, Pj Dwyer. “I found out about Christmas Eve through an ad in the Star Observer. That night MCC gave me the gift of being connected. All these years later, I am joining with a band of volunteers to make sure our Rainbow communities have a place to gather.”

This is an event that welcomes everyone for a Christmas carols service. The event will be Auslan interpreted, and entry is free. Doors open at 7:30pm.

Event Details:

Tuesday 24th December

8pm

Sydney Town Hall

Free Entry