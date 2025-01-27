Is a Drag Race Down Under All Stars Season On The Way?

Now that the dust has settled on Drag Race Down Under season four all eyes are on the franchise.

With a stellar showing in 2024 the bar for the series down under has been set high.

So the question remains, what next?

Will get get an all stars season of Drag Race Down Under?

Season four arguably knocked it out of the ball park under the guidance of new host Michelle Visage with fans praising the new direction of the show.

Finishing with a stellar top four and a worthy winner in Lazy Susan only served to help the show even more.

However now the question remains, what is next for the franchise?

As a general rule casting for the next season would already be underway.

Casting in previous seasons has tended towards the end of the year, with filming for the seasons taking place in New Zealand in January/February.

But in 2024 we saw the release of Drag Race Down Under season four pushed right back to the end of the year, finishing just before Christmas, when usually we have a September finish.

Subsequently there as been no casting announcement for season five in 2025, which could point to several things.

There could be no upcoming season five at all. World of Wonder have not officially announced that a season five even exists and the franchise could be rested while they are at the top of their game, it is an unfortunate possibility however if it were to happen it would be the first Drag Race franchise in the world to do so.

We could also be just an impatient gaggle of gays and production may have just changed up their cycle for 2025 with a casting announcement imminently around the corner.

Or maybe Drag Race Down Under is actually getting an All Stars season.

The latter would make the most sense. While production quality and choices may have been questionable at times in seasons one, two and three, there was no shortage of talented queens. So what better way to capitalise on the current popularity of the down under franchise than to bring back some of our favourites for another chance? This could be done in a regular All Stars format or even a Vs The World format.

With four seasons under our belt, the math feels right.

Drag Race US started their first All Stars season after just four regular seasons, meanwhile Drag Race España dropped an All Stars season after just three season. Despite the UK and Canada not announcing an All Stars season after Six and Five seasons respectively, both of these countries have hosted a Vs The World season twice after only airing three seasons at the time.

According to whispers on the internet, we could be in luck.

When the World of Wonder parody account @wowpersentsplus posted a Drag Race Down Under All Stars announcement users were quick to chime in with their two cents.

G’Day, G’Day, G’Day! 🇦🇺🇳🇿 Your favorite Down Under Queens are BACK to compete for a spot in the International Drag Race Hall of Fame. Drag Race Down Under All Stars, hosted by Michelle Visage, is coming very soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/JMumGo4ZKg — WOW Parodies Plus (@wowpersentsplus) January 3, 2025

“You making this as a joke when it actually is filming around March / April as interest calls have already gone out” claimed user “Lav.”

Meanwhile Drag Race fan account That’s So Drag had previously jumped in with similar claims about an upcoming All Stars season.

“Drag Race Down Under All Stars is said to be in the works and to be starting filming in March/April”

Drag Race Down Under All Stars is said to be in the works and to be starting filming in March/April 🌟🇦🇺🦘 — That’s So Drag (@ThatsSoDragTWT) January 2, 2025

While there is no validity to these claims and they are pure speculation it is an exciting prospect to consider what a Drag Race Down Under All Stars season could look like.

It would stand to reason that many of our finalists from seasons past may make an appearance if it were to happen. This means we could see a season packed with the likes of Art Simone, Karen From Finance, Gabriella Labucci, Flor, Vybe, Freya Armani and Mandy Moobs all on the cards for a return. Although Gabriella Labucci is already rumoured to be in contention for an appearance on the next instalment of UK Vs The World.

Could we see Kween Kong or Hannah Conda return for a third shot at the crown?

Plenty of other fan favourites would be eager to have their second chance, who would you like to see return for their All Stars moment?