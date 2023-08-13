Ivory Glaze Reveals The Reason She Fainted On Drag Race Down Under Season 3

Episode two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under “ruvealed” itself last Friday night, continuing season three of the New Zealand – Australian drag competition for the crown.

The Maxi challenge in episode two was a sewing challenge. The queens were tasked with creating an outfit for a wedding from bedding materials.

(This article has spoilers for Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Episode Two)

Murder On The Dance Floor’

Ivory Glaze, Ivanna Drink, and Rita Menu struggled the most with the challenge, with Ivory Glaze and Rita Menu going into elimination.

Following a medical incident, the lip sync was rescheduled for the beginning of episode three.

At the beginning of episode three, in front of an audience of one (RuPaul), Ivory Glaze and Rita Menu lip-synced for their lives to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder On The Dance Floor’.

Ivory Glaze was sent home.

‘I’ve Grown So Much’

Speaking about the experience of making it into the competition, Ivory, 26, talked with Star Observer about making it to the runway, the infamous fainting incident, and what she learned from this adventure.

“It was a lot of an experience in a short amount of time,” she said with a laugh. “While filming, I was going through a lot of stuff mentally. So, it was definitely a very intense period.”

She added, however, “I am so grateful that I went on because I was able to learn so much more about myself, and I’ve grown so much, in such a short amount of time. So, at the end of the day, some things don’t go right for a reason…I’m grateful – I had a great experience in the end.”

‘It Was Overwhelming’

According to Ivory, the fainting was brought on by a combination of insomnia, followed by too many Red Bulls, not eating enough, and the added stress of being in the bottom two.

“I was literally not sleeping at all. I was trying to compensate by having, like, five Red Bulls a day. I wasn’t eating. It was all of that, plus my mental stress of being in the bottom again. It was overwhelming, and I guess that’s what tipped me over the edge,” she explained.

A Rhys Nicholson Impression

The experience of being on Drag Race Down Under helped Ivory, who is now doing drag full-time, hone her skills. Specifically, getting ready really fast.

Asked how fast she can get ready now, she replied, “Two hours, but you will get a little bit less quality than you want.”

The experience also helped her to discover another hidden talent.

“I found out I do a really good Rhys Nicholson impression.”

The Origin Of Ivory Glaze

Ivory’s name is inspired by her drag awakening and her Chinese heritage.

“My first friend who put me in drag makeup. Her name was Ivy. She was a friend from uni.

“And, I’m half-white and half-Chinese. Ivory is really important in China, as a precious material, and it’s white.”

She said, “I didn’t want to be like Madonna and have no last name. So, I added the “glaze” and pretended that it meant what it meant – and now it does.”

A Train From Berowra In ‘Crusty, Busted Drag’

Ivory’s first time out in drag was with a friend she met on Grindr, who was a drag queen.

“I had a friend from Grindr,” she starts, before clarifying, “So, we weren’t trying to bump purses – we were just making friends.”

Ivory continued, “They were like, ‘come up to my house so we can get ready, and go to the Imperial together.

Ivory agreed only to find out, “The bitch lives in Berowra!”

“I take the train to Berowra. We get ready. I thought maybe the dad, or someone, was going to drive us down to the Imperial. No. We took the train, all stations, from Berowra to Central, in crusty, busted drag.”

“I was so scared. I thought we were gonna get the bash – but no, it was fun. We had a good time.”

Favourite Queer Space

When asked to name her favourite Queer space in Sydney, Ivory named Sydney’s Universal.

“Every [Queer] space has been very lovely to me, and I felt safe in all of them.”

She continued, “Universal is where I started doing drag properly. I did one of their comps, Slay 2 Stay.

“I got to know the staff there, and everyone’s very welcoming, and I’ve just always had a special spot in my heart for Universal.”

Shadiest Queen

When it comes to who the shadiest queen on the show is, Ivory said, “Ashley Madison – Have you not seen the show?”

Catch new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under every Saturday on Stan.