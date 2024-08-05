Joe Rogan Is Weirdly Obsessed With Gay Sex In New Netflix Special??

Podcaster and alleged comedian Joe Rogan seems to have a lot of thoughts on the sexual pleasure of men in a new comedy special for Netflix, Burn the Boats.

The host of The Joe Rogan Experience took to the stage at his comedy club in Austin, Texas to do what he does best, in a way – talk about things no one really asked to hear from him about.

“I’m not even remotely homophobic,” Rogan said in the special. “I’m the opposite, I wish I was gay,” he said, before reminiscing on how much he missed saying the f-slur.

“I love gay men,” said Rogan in the special, “but I think about gay men the same way I think about mountain lions. I’m happy they’re real, but I don’t want to be surrounded by them. They’re a bunch of dudes who fuck dudes. I don’t like my chances!”

“They’re not unicorns – they’re just men who fuck men. And every man who’s ever lived is a shifty cum salesman, OK? 100%. Especially the ones who say they’re not.”

He later used slurs both for gay people and the developmentally disabled, saying: “Words are for fun, kids.” Though he did suggest that you should have to pay to use offensive words and give that money to cancer research, it’s not clear if Rogan will heed his own suggestion following this special.

Joe Rogan on trans people

Elsewhere in the special, Rogan spoke about trans people by, at first, saying that he believes trans people: “I fully support your right as an adult to do whatever you want that makes you happy. I believe in freedom, and I believe in love. But I also believe in crazy people.”

“I just want to know what happened,” he continued. “It’s almost like a pervert wizard waved a magic spell on the whole world. ‘With a wave of this wand, you can walk into the women’s locker room with a hard cock, and anybody who complains is a Nazi. Abracadabra!’”

“And it just works! Everyone just accepts this new reality, and it’s fucking weird. I just think we need standards. You can’t just put lipstick on and now you can shit in the women’s room,” Rogan said. After fans cheered him on, he chuckled and said “All of a sudden, it’s a hate rally.”

Embracing the conspiracy theorist label

Rogan also commented on his status as a conspiracy theorist, saying that Alex Jones was right about a lot – except that “one thing”, being the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre which Jones alleged never happened.

Elaborating on the conspiracy theory label, he said: “Before COVID, I would’ve told that vaccines are the most important invention in human history. After COVID, I’m like, I don’t think we went to the moon. I think Michelle Obama’s got a dick. I think Pizzagate is real. I think there’s direct energy weapons in Antarctica.” The audience laughed maniacally before Rogan walked back his Michelle Obama comment, but insisted he believes everything else.

Reflecting on criticism from Prince Harry about COVID misinformation, Rogan said: “My take on that, sincerely: if you’re getting your vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault? Some of the things I say make sense, a lot of them don’t. It’s up to you to figure out what’s what. That’s the fun part.”