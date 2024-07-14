Join The Banyo Bowlsie Drag Fest in Brisbane

Michael James
July 14, 2024
Join The Banyo Bowlsie Drag Fest in Brisbane
The Banyo Bowls Club in Brisbane is set to host their very on Drag event this August as they celebrate the Bowlsie Drag Fest.

This unique and fabulous fun filled event will see the local club transform for a daytime event of glitz and glamour with some of Brisbane’s best drag talent.

Kicking off at 11am the event will include “Bingo, games and a feast fit for kings, queens and those in-between!”

“It will be a fusion of culinary eats with our Queen’s – Lulu Lemans and Ladybird – flair for eleganza.”

Guests are encouraged to dress their best and get ready for a day of dancing, games and fun for all.

Tickets are expected to sell out, so get in and get your Drag Fest tickets fast!

When: Saturday August 3, 11am

Where: Banyo Bowls Club, 16 Froude Street, Banyo

Tickets: Available to purchase online

