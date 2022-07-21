—

It’s finally happening! The Kath & Kim cast are set to return to the screens for a 20th anniversary special of the show.

The reboot is set to feature favourites including alter egos from Brighton – Prue and Trude, Sharon Strzelecki, Kath’s husband Kel and Kim’s husband Brett.

This news is a welcome one for fans of the Aussie comedy, who have long waited for the duo to make a comeback after they first made their debut on the ABC in 2002.

Advertisement Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Highest-Rated Comedy Series

The sitcom series made its debut on the ABC on 16 May 2002 and by its second season in 2003 had become the highest-rating comedy series on Australian television.

The titular characters first emerged on sketch show Big Girl’s Blouse on Channel Seven in 1994 before creators Riley and Turner were commissioned by ABC for the now-iconic show, Kath & Kim.

Advertisement Underbelly: A Tale of Two Cities broke the record in February 2009.

Logies And More

Kath & Kim won three TV Week Logies and four AFI Awards before a movie spin-off, Kath And Kimderella, was produced and the concept was franchised to NBC to produce an American version.

Since July 2019, Kath & Kim has been streaming on Netflix where all four seasons, the 2005 television movie Da Kath & Kim Code and the 2012 feature Kath & Kimderella are available to watch.

When asked about whether she knew if there were possibilities for a show revival on the red carpet of this year’s Logie Awards, Kath and Kim’s Magda Szubanski (who plays Sharon) said, “If I did, I couldn’t possibly tell you. If I did, I’d have to kill you and your publishers and everyone else. It would be a bloodbath!”

Asked whether she would take part if producers asked for her involvement, she responded, “Again, I can neither confirm or deny!”

The famed two-story house in Patterson Lakes, which the sitcom used to shoot the show and live out its four-year antics had been recently demolished.

Fans can get excited for the much-loved reboot of the 2000s show which, according to Woman’s Day, is expected to air on a streaming platform sometime next year.