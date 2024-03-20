Kristen Stewart on Queer Films and Her Sexuality

Kristen Stewart has spoken out about the changing conversation around movies featuring queer and female viewpoints, emphasising the need to move beyond solely focusing on identity.

At the Berlin Film Festival press conference for her new film “Love Lies Bleeding,” she emphasised the importance of going beyond just recognising identities and instead focusing on appreciating the stories themselves.

Stewart described the era of Queer films of “being so pointedly only that is done”, and has advocated for a deeper appreciation of the narratives themselves.

Kristen Stewart’s Queer Journey

During her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in February 2017, Stewart acknowledged the presence of then-president Donald Trump and publicly came out at the same time.

In her monologue, the Twilight saga actress referenced her relationship with Trump, expressing her nervousness over hosting and her sexuality.

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know the president’s probably watching, and, um, I don’t think he likes me that much,” referring to former president Donald Trump disapproving of her cheating on Robert Pattinson.

“The president is not a huge fan of me, which is so OK, because Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now. I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

One month after her SNL hosting debut, the Spencer actress spoke to E! News, stating that she felt “it was funny”.

Stewart shared her thoughts on the response she received from fans and friends after coming out, highlighting its significance.

“Not to diminish the point, because I think that saying things so bluntly is absolutely important, but at the same time, the only reason I haven’t ever done that is because there is an ambiguity to that and I wanted things to be really real for me”, she told E! News.

Stewart reflected on fans and friends responding to her coming out, calling it a “full circle” moment.

“I’m so utterly proud that I’ve had so many people be like, ‘Thank you,’ and I’m like, ‘No, thank you.’ It’s kind of mutual, full circle”, she added.

Kristen Stewart calls Twilight “such a gay movie”

In a recent interview with Variety magazine, Stewart shed light on the queer undertones within the franchise that launched her career, ‘Twilight,’ noting that she could only ‘see’ the gay undertones in retrospect.

“I can only see it now. I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. It’s such a gay movie. I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK. I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love”, she said.

Discussing Parenthood with Dylan Meyer

Since 2019, the actress has been in a relationship with screenwriter Dylan Meyer. Stewart confirmed the couple’s engagement in November 2021.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she shared that she and Meyer had discussed starting a family together. The former Twilight star expressed her desire for parenthood, stating, saying she “really want[s] that to happen.”