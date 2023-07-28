Kylie Minogue Announces Las Vegas Residency

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue has announced her Las Vegas residency and she “couldn’t be more excited.”

On July 27, Minogue announced she signed up for a three-month show run at the 1000-seat Voltaire Nightclub at The Venetian Resort.

The residency starts in November and goes till January, with tickets available from August.

In a post to social media, Minogue wrote, “VEGAS BABY! So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there!”

‘I Couldn’t Be More Excited’

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Minogue said, “Today is the day where it all becomes, beautifully real.”

Minogue revealed that she and The Venetian have been planning this for “close to three years.”

“So to finally be able to say, yes, I am doing a show in Vegas and to be at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort, it’s just, it’s such a good match. And, yeah, I couldn’t be more excited,” she said.

“The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It’s one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that.”

Minogue added, “It’s gonna be a hot ticket. Listen, I love performing in all sorts of venues. It can be huge, tiny, and this is somewhere not in the middle, but I think it’s got scale enough that you’re gonna feel like you are sharing this moment with enough people, but also there’s that exclusivity.”

Tension To Be Released In September

In May, Minogue released “Padam Padam”, a brand new single off of her highly anticipated 16th studio album, Tension.

According to ABC, the song has had over 44 million global streams since its release.

Tension is set to be released in September.

Talking about the album, she said, “Unlike my last two albums, there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.”