Kylie Minogue Reacts To UK, Australia Number 1

Kylie Minogue celebrated her new album charting historic success, with Tension topping the charts in the UK and Australia.

“Baby can’t you feel that my heart is beating. Tension is Number One in the UK and AUSTRALIA!!,” the ‘Princess of Pop’ posted on social media.

Kylie thanked her fans, who powered her return to the top of the charts, within a week of the album’s release.

“Thank you to everyone who bought it, streamed it and made it Yours … I am in awe of the love and support you’ve shown me. I will hold on to this moment forever!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)

Historic Success

The Australian singer’s 16th studio album and ninth UK Official Number 1 album, which features the hit single Padam Padam, earned 53,000 chart sales in its first week, outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined, according to the Official Albums Chart.

Kylie has become the first female artist to have a number 1 album in five consecutive decades – Enjoy Yourself (1989), Greatest Hits (1992), Fever (2001), Aphrodite (2010), Golden (2018), Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection (2019) and Disco (2020).

Kylie is now level with Bob Dylan and Coldplay as the acts with the most Number 1 albums on the UK Official Chart.

The Official Chart said that the only female solo artists with more Number 1 albums are Taylor Swift (10) and Madonna (12).

Queen Kylie

ARIA dubbed her ‘Queen Kylie’, as Tension became Kylie’’ fourth consecutive number 1 album in Australia.

“All hail the queen,” Annabelle Herd ARIA, CEO, said in a statement.

“On behalf of everyone at ARIA, and as a superfan, it is my absolute pleasure to congratulate Kylie for her fourth consecutive #1 album debut. It’s a thrill to see an ARIA Hall of Fame artist continue to dominate, reinvent and represent Australian music on such a global scale. We can’t wait to celebrate her success at this year’s awards.”

Kylie has been nominated in four categories at the 2023 ARIA Awards. Vote for your favourite nominees here.