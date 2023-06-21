Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam’ Is Now In The Urban Dictionary

Kylie Minogue continues to take the world by storm, with the title of her latest single Padam Padam now added to the Urban Dictionary.

Her latest single is topping the charts, with it projected to be her greatest hit in over a decade. The single has also gone viral on TikTok, with more than 10 million views.

According to the Urban Dictionary, the definition of Padam is “an onomatopoeia for the sound a heartbeat makes when you’re a diva who’s slaying, coined by Kylie Minogue.”

Padam Padam rose up the charts and saw the single hitting the UK charts at number 6 and securing the number 1 spot in the Big Top 40. Minogue’s last high charting song was back in 2010 with All the Lovers.

Minogue expressed her gratitude on social media, saying that her “heart is bursting with joy so thank you so so much.”

“It has been an incredible week topped off by being my birthday today and I can’t thank you enough,” she said.

“What an incredible, another wild turn in my life and my career. Thank you so much for all of your love and support, everyone who has got onto Padam Padam and made this possible for me. I love you, thank you so so much.”

Padam Enters Into Politics

Padam Padam’s popularity and reach even extended into politics, with UK MP Llyod Russell-Moyle mentioning the song during his speech in parliament on the importance of Pride Month.

“Pride is a moment for us to remember where we have come from and to ensure that love conquers hate,” he said.

“So, Happy Pride Month. Let our hearts win over hate. And finally, Mr Deputy Speaker, in the words of Kylie, Padam Padam.”

Here’s hoping the phrase makes its way into the Oxford Dictionary!