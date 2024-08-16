Lady Gaga Releases Powerful, Emotional Duet With Bruno Mars 

The incomparable Lady Gaga has released her first new music since 2021, and it’s a collaboration with Bruno Mars that’s an equally epic and emotional ballad.

The song, titled Die With A Smile, was released at 2pm AEST after being announced earlier in the day. Gaga said: “While you wait till LG7… Die With A Smile, a duet with Bruno Mars. Song and video tonight.”

Die With A Smile was previously teased by Gaga on Instagram, where she played a snippet of the song on piano while making sure the camera saw the Bruno Mars shirt she was wearing. Though not exactly a subtle teaser, it got fans tremendously excited given Gaga’s penchant for incredible collaborations throughout her career.

The song marks a shift away from the dance-pop sounds of Gaga’s Chromatica and Bruno Mars’ 70s funk inspired An Evening With Silk Sonic, opting instead to rely on both artists’ proven abilities to belt out incredible ballads. With powerful lyrics about holding onto the people you love in the face of an uncertain tomorrow, it’s not hard to imagine the song connecting with audiences the world over.

A music video was released in conjunction with the release of the song, with Gaga and Mars adopting a country aesthetic (just look at Gaga’s hair!) as they perform their hearts out on the set of a studio.

Fans have flocked to the video and song with praise, with many praising the vocal performances of the duo in particular. “I CAN SEE THE GRAMMYS,” shouted one Instagram user, while a Twitter/X user was quick to label it a “timeless classic.”

When’s the next Lady Gaga album coming out?

It’s unclear at present if Die With A Smile is the first single from LG7, or if it’s a standalone collaboration with fellow chart-topper Bruno Mars. Nonetheless, Gaga fans can rest easy knowing that her next album, currently known as LG7, is definitively on the way; even if a release date eludes us at present.

In a since-deleted interview with Sasha Velour in promotion for Chromatica Ball, she said: “I have just been in the studio all the time, and I’m making a lot of music. It’s just this incredibly vast experience that I just feel so lucky that I get to have. I’m excited for Monsters to hear where I am now, and to be connecting on that level again.”

Gaga has hardly been shy about teasing her upcoming project either. With plenty of Instagram posts from the studio and snippets of new music at the end of the Chromatica Ball concert film and in Paris after her Olympics performance, the Little Monsters are hungry for new music.

With new music on the way and a lead performance in the upcoming Joker: Foile à Deux, it’s looking like an eventful year for Lady Gaga fans!