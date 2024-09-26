Lady Gaga Confirms Two New Albums Are Coming, Harlequin and LG7

Lady Gaga delighted fans at the London premiere of Joker 2 by confirming the release of seventh studio album LG7 and Joker 2 concept album, ‘Harlequin’, releasing this week.

Yesterday from the London premiere of the highly anticipated comic book musical sequel Joker 2 : Folie à Deux, AP reported that Lady Gaga was “so happy to finally announce” the release of her new concept album Harlequin.

This album will will serve as an accompanying soundtrack to the film.

The album features a 13-song tracklist (listed below) including songs from the film and original works written by Gaga herself.

Prior to her announcement, Gaga threw her little monsters in a frenzy on Instagram with a short snippet filmed at the Louvre from the upcoming ‘Harlequin’.

Billboards also appeared with the number ‘6.5’, denoting that this album is not considered a fully fledged Lady Gaga album, as opposed to LG7, according to Variety.

Starring alongside Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix – who recently made headlines for walking away from Todd Haynes’ new film about a gay romance in the 1930s – Lady Gaga is set to play ‘Lee’, a new take on iconic comic book character, Harley Quinn.

The film releases on October 4th.

Lady Gaga also confirms LG7, her 7th studio album

After previously teasing fans on TikTok, Gaga also confirmed that her seventh studio album LG7 is nearly ready and set to release in February, 2025.

The album will reportedly not feature her surprise hit single ‘Die With a Smile’ featuring Bruno Mars, which is currently dominating the charts and will serve as a standalone single according to Variety.

She has also confirmed the first single from LG7 will drop sometime soon in October – so lil monsters now have three upcoming albums (‘Harlequin’ ‘Joker 2 Soundtrack’ and LG7) from Gaga to look forward to.

Tracklist for new album from Lady Gaga, ‘Harlequin’

GOOD MORNING GET HAPPY (2024) OH, WHEN THE SAINTS WORLD ON A STRING MY FRIENDS COULD SEE ME NOW THAT’S ENTERTAINMENT SMILE THE JOKER FOLIE À DEUX GONNA BUILD A MOUNTAIN CLOSE TO YOU HAPPY MISTAKE THAT’S LIFE

Harlequin drops tomorrow, 27 September.