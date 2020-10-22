—

On October 23, the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Business Association Incorporated (SGLBA) will host its regular Lemons With A Twist event, this time in celebration of the event’s 21st birthday.

In a departure from its usual format, the event will this time take place over Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions. You can register online for the event.

Lemons With A Twist is a regular social event that attracts about 200 attendees, with popular DJs and live entertainment creating a great night. Lemons With A Twist has, since 1999 provided a safe space for lesbians, their friends and allies to socialise, catch up and have fun.

This year, as Lemons With A Twist turns 21, SGLBA have announced that the event will be coming to you, through Zoom, on October 23 at 6:30pm. As it says on the event invitation, “You bring the cheese & dip and the SGLBA will bring the entertainment.”

Entertainment for the night will include Shauna Jenson and DJ Kate Monroe.

DJ Kate Monroe is one of the most distinguished house DJs in Australia, with experience being a DJ for dance floors across Australian and overseas. She has a reputation for her unique energy and style and for being able to draw in a crowd no matter what event or location she is playing at.

The SGLBA’s mission is to provide corporate and individual business opportunities to its members and guests. They run frequent events for networking, business and socialising and work to promote LGBTIQ professionals in the business community.

Lemons With A Twist is always a significant event on the calendar. As they state on their website, “Longevity is a hard thing to come by for women’s nights in the queer scene,” but despite these challenges, “Lemons has defied the odds” and has continued to run since 1999.

The dedication of attendees and the SGLBA to this event is evident, as the event promises to be a night full of exciting entertainment despite COVID-19 restrictions preventing in-person celebrations from taking place.