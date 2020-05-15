—

From dance and writing workshops to cabaret performances and webinars, this weekend be sure to check out these live stream events on your phones or cast it on your television screens.

Sunday May 17 is the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia. Many events this weekend are geared towards celebrating this important day that the community stands up to be counted.

Here are the some of the events streaming from Melbourne

A Vau d’vile Weekend

Melbourne cabaret restaurant Vau d’vile promises a weekend of drag fun presented by its popular queens. Fabulash Friday will feature Isis Avis Loren, Bumpa Love, Jemima Handful and special guest Bubbles International. Saturday night go live with Bumpa Love, Isis Avis Loren, Jemima Handful, Daytona and special guests Bubbles International and Sindel Storm.

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 pm AEST

Where: Fabulash Fridays www.crowdcast.io/e/fabulash7

Saturdays with the Vixens www.crowdcast.io/e/vixens8

Poof Doof

Set up the bar and dance floor in your living room with this live stream from Poof Doof. Dance those blues away.

When: Saturday May 16, 9 pm AEST onwards

Where: On Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PoofDoof/

The Patch Project

If art therapy is what you are looking for, join Creative Circles Art Therapy and Thorne Harbour Health for this IDAHOBIT event. Create a 20x20cm square and decorate it to create a patchwork of queer creativity.

When: Sunday May 17 1 pm to 2 pm AEST

Where: Register here to attend via Zoom https://thorneharbour.typeform.com/to/HkGVEM

Write Queer Fiction

Thorne Harbour Health has organised this two-part introduction to fiction writing for queer women. Author Andrea Goldsmith will conduct the workshop, with the first session focussing on creating new fictional work.

When: Sunday May 17 2pm to 3.30 pm AEST

Where: Online via Zoom. Register to attend here https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/queer-fiction-in-strange-times-with-andrea-goldsmith-tickets-105041630344

Digital Dance Club

Join All the Queen’s Men this Sunday for an hour and a half of dance through Zoom. The free online dance platform aims to “connect the rainbow and allied communities”.

When: Sunday, May 17 from 4 pm AEST onwards

Where: Join the session on zoom https://us04web.zoom.us/j/147479695

Hour of Rainbow Power

Geelong Rainbow Inc and Piano Bar Geelong will celebrate IDAHOBIT with performances by fabulous queens Art Simone, Passion Couture and other live entertainment.

When: Sunday May 17 5.30 pm AEST onwards Where: On Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/3038658672881587/