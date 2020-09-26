—

After Noah Purvis promised that he’d “turn ladies’ heads” in the latest season of Love Island USA, the 24-year-old was instead prematurely axed from the show, following revelations of his steamy past performing in gay porn.

In a statement to US media, CBS and ITV America confirmed Noah was “removed from the show.”

“Cast member Noah Purvis provided false information on his application to Love Island, which violates his contestant agreement,” the statement read.

Shortly after disappearing from the show, his bio was also removed from the Love Island USA website.

At the time, claims were starting to emerge that Purvis had previously appeared in videos for studio Corbin Fisher under the name ‘Ethan’. In these videos ‘Ethan’ appears to have the same beauty marks on his shoulders and side as Noah does in Instagram photos.

If the show kicked Noah out because of his porn past then Imma be pissed. Even though I don't know him and don't really care about him. Sex work is still work. #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland — MJJ (@TackingSlay) September 20, 2020

How’s Noah’s gay porn REALLY ANY DIFFERENT from some of these girls instas?? Sensing some homophobia #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland — bergenator3000 (@bergenator3000) September 21, 2020

Not @loveislandusa evicting Noah bc he's done porn or bc he's been with guys… Not cool. #LoveIslandUSA — Babygirl (@Babygir31658177) September 20, 2020

One would argue that these are all valid points, particularly when you consider that Purvis’ axing comes from a show which promotes itself on sex-positivity and features nudity, adult content, and sexually suggestive jokes puns/hashtags in every episode.

His axing also blatantly overlooks the fact that many adult performers who perform in gay porn, are themselves heterosexual, he could even be bisexual. But honestly, it’s the year 2020 and why should anyone care about his sexuality OR previous employment?

Either way, as contestants on Love Island USA are required to sign both a contract and a non-disclosure agreement, fans may by waiting sometime to hear Purvis’ side of the story.