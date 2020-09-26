After Noah Purvis promised that he’d “turn ladies’ heads” in the latest season of Love Island USA, the 24-year-old was instead prematurely axed from the show, following revelations of his steamy past performing in gay porn.

In a statement to US media, CBS and ITV America confirmed Noah was “removed from the show.”

“Cast member Noah Purvis provided false information on his application to Love Island, which violates his contestant agreement,” the statement read.

Shortly after disappearing from the show, his bio was also removed from the Love Island USA website.

At the time, claims were starting to emerge that Purvis had previously appeared in videos for studio Corbin Fisher under the name ‘Ethan’. In these videos ‘Ethan appears to have the same beauty marks on his shoulders and side as Noah does in Instagram photos.

 Cue fans of the show calling out CBS and ITV America for homophobia and double standards, with many taking to Twitter to voice their outrage.

One would argue that these are all valid points, particularly when you consider that Purvis’ axing comes from a show which promotes itself on sex-positivity and features nudity, adult content, and sexually suggestive jokes puns/hashtags in every episode.

His axing also blatantly overlooks the fact that many adult performers who perform in gay porn, are themselves heterosexual, he could even be bisexual. But honestly, it’s the year 2020 and why should anyone care about his sexuality OR previous employment?

Either way, as contestants on Love Island USA are required to sign both a contract and a non-disclosure agreement, fans may by waiting sometime to hear Purvis side of the story.

