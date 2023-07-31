Lucky To Be Alive, Madonna Says After Health Scare

A month after she was rushed to hospital with a serious bacterial infection, Queen of Pop Madonna thanked her family and friends for their love and care.

Madonna took to social media after surviving the health scare and revealed that she was lucky to be alive.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” the singer said

“As a Mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends,” she said in a post that featured photos of her with her children David and Lourdes.

‘Thank You To All My Angels’

She also shared a photo of her holding a framed Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it.

“A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own. I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone

“And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work,” Madonna said.

Madonna was scheduled to start her greatest hits tour in Canada on July 15 and had shared images and videos of her at rehearsals with her crew.

Road To Recovery

Last month, she was hospitalised and was in the ICU following a bacterial infection. In a statement on June 28, her manager Guy Oseary in a statement said that the 64-year-old singer had developed a bacterial infection, “which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

The US and Canadian leg of her tour was postponed and the European leg is scheduled from October 14.

In a statement on July 11, Madonna told her fans that she was on the “road to recovery”.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!” Madonna said.

“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support,” the singer added.





