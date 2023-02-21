This recovery needs its own recovery party! Mardi Gras Laneway is itself an institution. The Beresford has always been a favourite gathering place on the “day after”, with revellers spilling out into the lane and street. Now an official event, Laneway is a prized ticket. Triple dance floors, open-air stage, awesome DJs and entertainment, drinks, food, and a buzzed crowd that isn’t giving up any time soon.
When: Feb 26, 2 pm
Where: The Beresford Hotel and surrounding laneways
Tickets: from $85
