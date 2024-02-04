Keep on sashaying and dancing through the night at the spectacular Mardi Gras Party. This overnight party opens a buffet of dancefloors and mayhem all the way till the break of dawn!

A staple party event on the Mardi Gras calendar, it follows the fabulous celebrations from Oxford Street’s parade, helping keep your pride-filled hearts beating.

Nearby, the grand Entertainment Quarter transforms into an adult only playground, with 6 raging dancefloors all for your pleasure. The entrancing music attracts over 10,000 partygoers by offering non-stop action for almost ten hours.

Across the multiple stages, over 50+ of the latest and greatest talents will keep your body moving. In the past, big names including the Sugarbabes, Kim Petras and PNAU have graced the stage, capping off an unforgettable night.

The spectacular Hordern Pavilion will be your new home for the night, as it showcases what the community is truly made up of. Let your body do the talking as the contemporary and classic house sounds devour you. Here, you’ll also be able to see renowned DJs and Drag artists, as well as international powerhouses set the stage alight.

Let the rhythm take control with Liberty Hall’s hard Techno and erotic Electronica. Providing a more intimate party space, the plethora of DJ entertainment will take you on a raving journey like no other.

Looking for a more retro vibe? Watson’s will become a divas’ paradise with Disco Hits spinning around till the early morning. Get the nostalgic experience from these classic tunes, as you and your buddies are lit up in neon lights.

When you need to refuel and reset, Mary’s EQ will be serving delicious bites and drinks, from dusk till dawn. The amazing food truck selections and libations on ice will keep you refreshed and ready for the debauchery the night has to offer.

Along with the Entertainment Quarter’s party sanctuary, you can also cruise on down to The Forecourt and Big Top to find new scenery and experiences awaiting you.

Get covered in glitter and sweat as you brush up against hot bodies and are treated to the impeccable performances at the Mardi Gras Party.

Set to be the biggest overnight party in the Southern Hemisphere, this one-of-a-kind experience is not to be missed!

