—

“My personality is like weed killer, if you’re here to poison my garden, I’m gonna kill your off pretty quick.”

Fans of Married At First Sight, need no introduction to Amanda Micallef, the self-confessed alpha-female joined the reality TV show earlier in 2020 as its first lesbian contestant. Athough her quest for true love may have fallen short, as she tells Star Observer, Amanda is ready to get back out in the dating game, albeit as the first lesbian Bachelorette.

“I think from a ratings perspective, it would serve like Liz coming back to MAFS, it would bring justice to people who were massive fans of mine and allow my personality to really shine.

“People didn’t get to see who I really was on MAFS. If I got onto The Bachelorette, it would make for amazing entertainment.” Amanda continues, adding that “There would be lots of drama, lesbians everywhere, people are bound to hook up with each other, all sorts of shit can go down in that situation.

“Maybe out of that, there will be one girl who is there for the right reasons.”

Advertisement

“Yes, friends and fans were very upset that the whole MAFS experience wasn’t what it could or should have been, I think this started as a bit of a joke to be honest.

“Even if it doesn’t happen, it’s all in good fun at the moment, just to get everyone involved, but if we do get on, it would send a good message to everybody… if you make enough noise in life, you might go places, get noticed by the right people.

“You don’t get what you want in life by sitting idle.”



Advertisement

“It would be the highest rating Bachelorette show ever. What I find with the show is that it’s a whole lot of polished people. I am not polished, I’m more like a diamond in the rough – very unpolished but very real.

“I think those girls would be a bit gob smacked with what I would initially say to them – that some of them are only there for their five minutes of fame, but I’d be there to find the one that’s there for the right reason.

“Like I said at the start of our interview, I would be the best weed killer.” Concluding the interview, Amanda says. “I want Australia to see my personality for what it really is, I just want to make waves.”

If you’d like to see Amanda become the first lesbian Bachelorette, you can sign the petition here, with the push currently on to reach 5000 signatures.

Hell, I know I’d tune to in to watch…