Melbourne Queen Isis Avis Loren Is First Aussie Winner Of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

After eight episodes and a whole lot of ‘Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent’, Melbourne-based drag performer, Isis Avis Loren, 33, was crowned the winner of Season Three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – the first Australian to win the title.

On Friday, at the official finale watch party at Universal Sydney on Oxford Street, Isis, and Gabriella Labucci, 31, watched together as a winner was announced.

Co-runner-up Flor, 25, was unable to attend the finale party but was there in spirit.

‘To You, I Bow’

Giving advice to the winner, Season Two winner, Spankie Jackzon said, “I think just take the red pill, take the blue pill –whenever somebody offers you something, take it – no, I’m joking.

“Honestly, just do you. Live your life. Do what you want to do. Don’t worry about what you think others want you to be. Just because you’ve won Drag Race, doesn’t mean that you have to become some fucking carbon copy of something.”

Spankie, dressed in a stunning red dress, said, “To you, I bow,” before she placed the coveted Drag Race crown on Isis’s head.

First Australian Queen To Win Crown

Isis is the first Australian queen to win Drag Race Down Under – New Zealand drag performers Kita Mean and Spankie Jackzon won the first and second seasons respectively.

On being named Australia’s Next Drag Superstar, Isis, with tears in her eyes, told the audience, “This is a dream come true. I’d like to thank everybody who’s ever supported me, bought me a drink, come to a show, sewn a hem, done whatever.

“Thank you to all my fellow contestants. Especially Gabriella. Love you, girl.

“It was an amazing season. Thank you all for the wonderful support. Not only from myself but also all of the season three sisters. It’s been an amazing season. So thank you all!”

“This is for Australia!” she said, receiving cheers from the crowd.

She added, “Now, let’s do it! Let’s have a drink! Oh My God, I need one!”

Isis: I’m Feeling The Love

In a tweet, Isis wrote, “50th queen to be Crowned! I’m feeling the love! Thank you!”

In a post to Instagram, Spankie wrote, “What an amazing night celebrating our new sisters and their journey plus Crowning our new Queen @isisavisloren. I bow to Thee. Congratulations also to @gabriella_labucci and @theofficialflor for making it to the end of this mammoth task. You should both be immensely proud as we all are of you.”

Isis is known for her custom high-fashion gowns, which she designs herself.

She performs regularly at fellow contestant Bumpa Love’s venue in Melbourne, Vau d’vile Drag Cabaret.

In 2019, Isis was awarded Best Costumier and Miss Congeniality at the Melbourne Drag Awards.

