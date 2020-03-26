—

Coronavirus may have nightlife in its grasp, the lights of Melbourne’s bright and buzzing social scene are far from dim. Working in tandem to bring the party to your living room, clubs and bars across the city have found a new way to help the LGBTIQ+ community keep the party going.

Well-known gay bar Poof Doof, has taken strides against COVID-19 lockdown measures to ensure a great night. Every Saturday, a live stream called Poof Doof Direct will be accessible through Facebook. Hosted by Jimi the Kween, the live stream features revolving Poof Doof performers such as DJ Jason Conti, the Jawbreakers, DJ Argonaut and Miss Minutes partying the night away through their incredible sets.

Granting access unlike any other, Pride of our Footscray Community Bar has debuted Pride Live on Twitch.TV. Featuring an array of Melbourne drag performers and artists, each new live stream follows a different theme from variety show to Footscray drag race.

Known for its deep appreciation of all things Kylie Minogue, Bar Kylie has set up a live streamed set from DJ Argonaut through their Facebook page every Saturday night. Bringing all the lovers from around the world together in their own homes.

Honcho Disko and Sircuit are among LGBTIQ+ venues to have created playlists on Soundcloud and Mixcloud to allow patrons to keep the party going all night long. And if you’re feeling a little hungry after all that dancing, Evie’s Disco Diner is still running take-away orders for the community.

While times are uncertain throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, finding your own version of normalcy has become ever more important. Now’s the time to break open a bottle of wine and throw on a live stream so you can dance like no one’s watching.