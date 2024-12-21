Midsumma 2025’s Queer Imaginings

Midsumma Festival’s curated programs truly shine this year, with Queer Imaginings standing out as an unforgettable and immersive collection of events. It’s a journey offering unique perspectives from visionary artists on the singular yet diverse paths of queerness.

Guided by Midsumma 2025’s theme of Collective Identity(s), visionary artists highlight the unifying strength in differences. The curated projects embrace the ever-evolving practice of queerness, moving beyond solitary experience to celebrate the vibrant spectrum of collective queer life.

With contributions from creatives across generations, Queer Imaginings encourages connection within LGBTQIA+ communities from all walks of life, offering something meaningful for all ages.

The centerpiece of the program, HONŌUR, is a spectacular and soulful ceremonial tribute to Naarm/Melbourne’s true queer royalty: Queer POC Elders. Held at sunset in the heart of CBD, the grand-scale ceremony invokes the electrifying energy of Beyoncé and RuPaul, delivering fierce tributes to iconic legends who paved the way for queer communities today.

A taste of what Queer Imaginings has to offer

For rainbow families, An Uncertain Time offers an intimate sensory experience, exploring love, loss and hope. Combining surround sound, songs and theatre, the 30-minute performance is sure to captivate adults and children alike. An Uncertain Time also offers a nurturing space with a post-event playtime session, to foster bonding for new parents and families.

If you’re looking for something more playful, A Not So Small Talk reinvents traditional panels with cosy impromptu chat circles hosted by teenagers armed with bread baskets. Engage in lively discussions, from thoughtful questions to fresh perspectives, with the Queer Imaginings program leaders.

For theatre lovers, Queer Imaginings in the Making at Abbotsford Convent features Fekei, by award-winning Sarah Carroll, a heartfelt exploration of queer romance through a Pasifika lens. The whirlwind story of Akanisi balances love, tradition and authenticity, offering rich cultural depth.

Meanwhile, trans playwright Ben MacEllen’s The Placeholder takes a poignant look at grief and inclusion through the eyes of a trans man in a rural town. The show offers a powerful look at the complexities of close-knit communities and evolving identities.

Queer Imaginings is more than a celebration of LGBTQIA+ creativity – it’s a call to connect. By holding space for diverse voices, the program highlights the uniting journey of queerness, inviting understanding, resilience and joy.

Whether you’re looking to celebrate, gain insight or marvel at the artistry, Queer Imaginings promises a transformative journey into the heart of queer expression. Don’t miss your chance to be part of these shared & vibrant experiences.