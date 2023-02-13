—

Queer Formal is an event for young queers aged 12 to 19 years looking to make friends, connect to their community, and of course, dance! Express yourself freely, wear what you want, bring the date you want, and celebrate your identity proudly with your community. Expect a night full of live performances, drag, special guests, and making friends. All gender and accessible bathrooms available, plus youth workers on site.

When: Feb 17

Where: Roundhouse UNSW, Anzac Parade Kensington

Tickets: free