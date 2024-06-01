Netflix Greenlights New Reality Series and Expands Queer-Inclusive Reality TV Lineup

Netflix is ramping up reality TV with the renewal of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” for a second season and three new unscripted series, including a spinoff of the beloved original “Selling Sunset”.

The streaming giant is also renewing fan favourites like “Too Hot to Handle,” “Perfect Match,” and “The Mole.”

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2

The debut season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, a spinoff from Netflix’s The Ultimatum, showcased an electrifying cast composed solely of women and non-binary participants. This LGBTQ+ dating series delves into the lives of five queer couples at various stages of their relationships. Each couple grapples with one partner issuing an ultimatum, with one ready for marriage while the other hesitates.

Critically acclaimed by both writers and viewers, “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” has been praised for providing representation and visibility to queer women and nonbinary individuals on a major platform. The show boasts an impressive 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earns a commendable 4/5 rating from Common Sense Media.

According to insights from data analytics firm Parrot Analytics, the audience demand for “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” surpasses that of the average TV series in the United States by 1.7 times in the past 30 days, underscoring its widespread popularity and appeal among viewers.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On to screen on Netflix

Set to return for its third season in December, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” mirrors the premise of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” but focuses on heterosexual couples grappling with the ultimatum of marriage.

Like its LGBTQ+ counterpart, the series sees couples navigate uncertainties and explore potential new connections. Under the guidance of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show spans eight weeks and offers viewers an intimate look at modern romance.

Selling the City

One of the newly announced shows, “Selling the City,” hails from the creators of “Selling Sunset” and “Selling the OC.”

“Selling The City” offers viewers an inside look at the competitive realm of luxury real estate in New York City, following agents from the prestigious brokerage Douglas Elliman as they navigate high stakes deals and glamorous properties.

The show is produced by Adam DiVello and his company Done and Done Productions, known for hits like “Selling Sunset,” “Selling The OC,” and “Selling Tampa”. The first season is set to consist of eight 45-minute episodes.

Perfect Match

Netflix dating show “Perfect Match” is set to return to screens next month.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Winning couples gain power in the game to bring in new singles to match with their cast mates — setting up potential love matches or stirring trouble in paradise as they compete to be the strongest couple at the villa, crowned the Perfect Match.”

The upcoming season features a diverse cast, including personalities from “Too Hot to Handle,” “Love is Blind,” and “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

“Perfect Match’s” first season featured a twist when viewers got to see a bisexual couple on screen. In an interview with Variety, Farago expressed gratitude for the chance to represent her bisexuality.

Farago reflected: “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can waste anyone’s time by continuing to match with these men that I know I’m not going to get along with.’ Then, I found out there was a possibility of me being matched with a female, and I was like, ‘In that case, I will stay for that.’ I wasn’t even sure if it was going to happen because it was a heterosexual show. But I’m glad that it happened, and I’m glad that that relationship happened as well. I kind of just switched up the game”.

Digital Spy’s Tilly Pearce praised “Perfect Match” for showing “not one, but three separate bisexual experiences in the space of one episode”

With Season 2 on the horizon, there’s hope for increased LGBTQ+ representation.

Netflix Release Dates

The first six episodes of “Perfect Match” season 2 will debut on June 7 on Netflix, with three more episodes dropping a week later on June 14 and the finale arriving on June 21.

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” returns December 2024.

Netflix release dates for “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” Season 2 and “Selling the City” have yet to be confirmed.