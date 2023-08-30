New ‘Horny’ Queer High School Sex Comedy Bottoms Coming Soon To Australia

“Could the ugly, untalented gays please report to the principal’s office?” starts the trailer for the new Queer high school sex comedy, Bottoms.

The movie follows two unpopular Queer friends, PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri) who start a fight club at their high school in order to lose their virginities to cheerleaders.

‘Horniest, Bloodiest High School Movie The 21st Century’

The official logline of the movie reads, “In this refreshingly unique comedy, two girls, PJ and Josie, start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. And their bizarre plan works! The fight club gains traction, and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defence. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.”

Directed by Canadian film director and screenwriter Emma Seligman, Rolling Stones has called Bottoms, “the horniest, bloodiest high school movie of the 21st century.”

The movie stars Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Marshawn Lynch (Murderville), Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock), Havana Rose Liu (No Exit), Kaia Gerber (American Horror Story), Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue), Miles Fowler (Winning Time), Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession) and Punkie Johnson (Love Life).

Inspired By Y2K Films

In an interview with Vogue in March, costume designer Eunice Jera Lee spoke about the look of the movie.

“We wanted the fashion to be timeless, to bring in inspirations from Y2K films and films from past eras, from Grease (1978) to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986), Heathers (1988), Jawbreaker (1999), and Bring It On (2000)—all movies that were part of our formative youth.”

Bottoms first premiered at SXSW (South by Southwest) on March 11.

It was released in the United States on August 25, with a wider release scheduled for September 1.