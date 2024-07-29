Nicky Doll Says She’ll Sue After Laurence Fox’s Latest Vile Tweets

Drag Race France host Nicky Doll is taking Laurence Fox to court after calling drag performers in the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony paedophiles.

This follows on from when Fox was ordered to pay £180,000 in damages to Drag Race UK’s Crystal (Colin Seymour) and mental health campaigner Simon Blake for libel earlier this year, after calling the two gay men paedophiles on Twitter/X.

It seems that Fox didn’t learn his very expensive lesson, as he couldn’t help but level similar allegations at the drag queens who performed in the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which has drawn much ire from conservatives and Christians since it aired.

Fox was one such person, who called the queens “child-fuckers” and “deviant little pedos” on Twitter/X in a vile tweet.

This prompted Nicky Doll, who performed her song I had a dream in the Ceremony, to respond to Fox directly:

Since you didn’t learn the first time around when you called my friend @crystalwillseeu a pedo, I’m going to show you that you don’t get to write things like that about queer people for the fun and the misinformation of it and go away with it. See you in court, again, @LozzaFox! https://t.co/i3i9BnGWXY — Nicky Doll (Karlize) (@thenickydoll) July 28, 2024

Nicky’s assured response to Fox was met with delight by fans, encouraging the queen to sue him once more for libel. “Get his ignorant ass,” said one of Nicky’s fans, while another commented: “Fox is slowly becoming such an accidental drag queen supporter 🤣💰”

Nicky Doll fights back against other trolls

Additionally, Nicky took to Instagram to shut down others who got upset at the opening ceremony. She said: “I had a dream, and that dream came to life yesterday. I had the dream that France would represent its people to the fullest on the world’s biggest stage, biggest show: The Opening Ceremony of the Olympics. And thanks to so many amazing souls… this happened.”

“It was my absolute honor to perform in front of billions of people around the world, and celebrate our Olympians. And remember, to the ones that had their feathers ruffled seeing queerness on their screen: WE AIN’T GOING NOWHERE!”

Nicky continued: “And to all the young queer people who felt touched, emotional to be seen and represented on that stage by me, Raya Martigny, Giselle Palmer, Barbara Butch, Piche, Guillaume Diop, Paloma Hugobardin or any other performers: this one was for you!”

The queen’s powerful words echo those of Olympics artistic director Thomas Jolly, who defended the opening ceremony and the right of every person to love who they want.