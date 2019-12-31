—

Nocturnal has joined forces with Midsumma, Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival and Asia TOPA to present three exhilarating nights of electrifying art and culture after dark at the Melbourne Museum.

More than just a party, Nocturnal transforms the Museum into an adult playground with open bars, great food and roving entertainment.

Iconic drag artist Pangina Heals comes to Melbourne for February Nocturnal with her vivacious personality, waacking dance performances and drag she is known for around the world.

Inspired by 1970s Los Angeles LGBT disco, Nocturnal x Midsumma: Lunar New Years Disco will be anunmissable night of waacking and punking dance battles, that will see the winner awarded a spot to compete in Chrissy Chous’ battle in Taipei in November.

Nocturnal x Fashion takes place in March and promises an explosive night of music and muses, with a vibrant collaboration of contemporary fashion and inspirational dance.

Melbourne’s leading contemporary dance company, Chunky Move, has partnered with iconic Australian fashion label Romance Was Born to create a cross-genre collaboration that will have dancers undertake a kaleidoscopic metamorphosis as their movements exploit the range of the collection and embrace the fashion overload.

April’s Nocturnal X Asia TOPA brings together an unforgettable line-up of China’s most exhilarating artists on what is sure to be an incredible night, curated by tastemakers IndieWorks China.

One of China’s hottest bands, Click#15, bring their quirky brand of funk to Australia. They became a household name following their appearance on wildly popular Chinese TV show The Big Band.

Now hailed as the best electronic band in China, Jungle Mico Project will cut and chop elements of drum n bass, dubstep, and deep techno to perform live on acoustic instruments.

To experience Nocturnal is to experience Melbourne Museum like never before; every month is different, bursting with vibrant flavour, culture and excitement.

The after-hours party has exclusive night-time access to permanent galleries, expert talks with curators as well as back of house collections displays, not to mention diverse performance art nationally and internationally that you would never experience the same way anywhere else in the world.

Partnering with Midsumma Festival, Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival and Asia TOPA for the start of 2020 is just the beginning. We can’t wait to see what the rest of the year holds.

Click here for tickets and for further details.