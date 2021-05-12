—

The NSW State Library has commenced planning for a major exhibition to tie into Sydney WorldPride 2023, tentatively titled Pride 2023.

Pride 2023 will expand on Coming Out in the 70s which completes its six-month run at the Library on May 30. Coming Out in the 70s explores the emergence of the gay and lesbian rights movement in NSW in the 1970s.

Drawing from the library’s little-known collections of posters, photographs, personal papers, oral history and ephemera, it pays tribute to the people and events that drove profound social change.

Coinciding with Sydney World Pride 2023, the Pride 2023 exhibition will explore the history of LGBTQI+ rights and life in NSW from the early years of the 20th century to the present day.

The exhibition will bring together the experiences and personal archives of leading activists, commentators, artists and others through this period of social, legal and political change to give a uniquely Australian perspective to this global story.

The exhibition is expected to be a major drawcard during Sydney WorldPride. The exhibition will run from 10 December 2022 to 7 May 2023.

The State Library is actively seeking contributions to the Sydney WorldPride exhibition.

With only a few weeks remaining, a visit to the current Coming Out in the 70s exhibition is highly recommended. Materials from this exhibition can also be accessed via the State Library website.

Robyn Kennedy is Vice President Global Outreach and Partnership with InterPride. She is also a member of the State Library’s Coming Out in the 70s and Pride 2023 Advisory Committee.