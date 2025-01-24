Oscar Nominations 2025: All The LGBTQIA+ Triumphs & Snubs

Oscar nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced overnight, and it seems as though queer stories and actors have left their mark on 2024’s film scene.

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, though poorly received by the queer community for its lacklustre portrayal of transgender people and musicals, is leading the pack, picking up 13 nominations, including one for Best Picture. Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón earned nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress, respectively, with Gascón making history as she became the first out transgender woman to be nominated for the award.

Gascón has already become the first transgender person to win Best Actress at Cannes, and the first transgender actress to be nominated for a BAFTA.

Audiard himself was nominated for Best Director, while it’s music team, Clément Ducol and Camille, received two Best Original Song nominations, and one for Best Original Score. With these nominations, Emilia Pérez becomes the most nominated non-English language film in Oscar’s history.

Queer favourite Wicked bagged 10 nominations, also being considered for Best Picture. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were nominated or Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively. If Erivo wins her category, she’ll achieve the much coveted EGOT status, a designation for performers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony. She’ll also be the youngest person on the list.

Also nominated for Best Picture include The Brutalist, Anora, A Complete Unkown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, and The Substance.

Beloved queer hits snubbed

As always, a host of critically-acclaimed films didn’t receive any nominations, with plenty of queer films among them.

Neither Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers or Queer were nominated for any awards, despite excellent performances from Zendaya and Daniel Craig respectively. Star Observer’s Josh Kerwick described Challengers as “deeply bisexual” and “as amorous as it is electrifying”.

I Saw The TV Glow from director Jane Schoenbrun also missed out this year. An openly trans story, I Saw The TV Glow was directed by, and starred trans people, touching on notions of queer isolation and finding meaning and community through the power of a screen.

The Oscars are set for 3 March 2025.