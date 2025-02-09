Oxtravaganza 2025 is here! All up, there will be 100+ different events across 40 venues in Darlinghurst, Rainbow Precinct, Kings Cross and Hollywood Quarter.

Now in its 9th year, the Oxtravaganza Festival is when local shops, bars, clubs and galleries around Oxford St and the Rainbow Precinct put on their glitz and glamour to celebrate the Sydney Mardi Gras.

Oxford St is the cultural and historical heart of the Sydney LGBTQIA+ community, and the blend of Oxtravaganza events throughout Sydney’s key gaybourhood of Darlo ensures that there’s something for everyone, where locals and visitors alike can enjoy a non-stop party atmosphere.

Oxtravaganza runs from 14 February to 2 March, and includes art exhibitions, cabaret, drag show and brunches, retail deals, and a dedicated kids zone with storytelling, face painting, goodie bags and more.

And of course, the finale of Parade Night, to be enjoyed on the street, in a VIP lounge, or at one of the many bars that are hosting incredible viewing parties.

PERFORMANCE: 14 February – 2 March

In addition to drag, disco and club events at Burdekin, Stonewall and Universal, Qtopia and ESCAC by Brand X are programming exciting and brand-new performances from emerging artists.

ART: 14 February – 2 March

The National Art School and a host of smaller venues like Tap Gallery and Stanley St Gallery will be mounting art shows with queer themes. The Fabulous Wondermama is also set to host art workshops.

DRAG BRUNCH: BINGO – 14 February – 2 March

Darlinghurst does drag brunch better than anywhere else! Join in over 3 weekends as restaurants, bars and cafes will be hosting their own lunches and brunches.

Some venues also offer bottomless, every day of the week. Drag brunches, trivia and bingo can be found at The Winery, Burdekin, Taphouse, Lumiere Cafe and The Butler.

SHOP TIL U DROP: Saturday, 22 February

Get ready for live and impromptu performances by drag queens and kings in Oxford St stores and on the street from 12 – 4pm. Plus, photo opportunities, style advice, book recommendations and more!

FAMILY ZONE: Saturday 22 February

You can find drag storytime events and craft activities for kids and rainbow families, just one block (where it’s less hectic) from Oxford St at ESCAC. Featuring face painting, goodie bags, make-up, fairy floss, painting and more.

Oxtravaganza runs from 14 February to 2 March 2025. You can find more information at oxtravaganza.com.