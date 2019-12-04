—

In another huge coup for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, pop superstar Kesha has been announced as a performer at the 2020 Mardi Gras Party.

The addition of the US singer, songwriter, rapper and actress means the party will now feature superstar music acts from both sides of the Atlantic, with British superstar Dua Lipa previously announced for the event.

Kesha and Dua Lipa will join a smorgasbord of local talent at the party, to be held on Saturday, 29 February at the Hordern Pavilion, immediately after the world-famous Mardi Gras Parade.

Kesha, who first broke out with her US and Australian #1 single Tik Tok in 2009, has since established herself as one of the biggest music stars of the decade, selling over 130 millions records worldwide to date.

Her many global hits include the anthemic We R Who We R—which went #1 in the US, UK and Australia—as well as Blah Blah Blah, Your Love Is My Drug, Take It Off, Blow and Die Young.

In 2017, after a controversial, three-year legal battle with her former producer Dr Luke, she returned with the comeback single Praying, which went Double Platinum in her homeland and Triple Platinum here in Australia.

Last week, she released both the song and video for My Own Dance, the lead single from her hotly anticipated forthcoming album High Road, which is due for release on 10 January through Kemosabe/RCA Records.

Kesha is known as one of the music industry’s most prominent LGBTQI activists. In 2016, she received the Human Rights Campaign’s Visibility Award for her efforts in promoting equality, while in 2018 she was nominated for the Outstanding Musical Artist award at the GLAAD Awards.

In 2010, Kesha lent her voice to Dan Savage’s “It Gets Better” campaign and wrote her chart topping smash We R Who We R in response to news that bullying had led to multiple gay youth suicides.

Fourth release tickets to the 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Party are available to purchase online for $187.20 plus booking fees at mardigras.org.au.