Khaled Hosseini, Kabul-born Afghan-Amercian novelist of such acclaimed books like ‘The Kite Runner‘ and ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns‘ said that his daughter has come out as transgender.

“Yesterday, my daughter Haris came out as transgender,” Hosseini shared with his followers on social media. “I’ve never been prouder of her. She has taught our family so much about bravery and truth.”

Hosseini acknowledged the struggles that his daughter had gone through. “I know this process was painful for her. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to. But she is strong and undaunted,” said the novelist, while posting a photo of his daughter Haris.

‘Will Inspire Other Afghan Fathers’

The novelist’s posts were met with much love for the father and daughter.

“Khaled jaan (a term of endearment), I want to thank you for sharing this with us. I commend Haris jaan for coming out as Transgender and for your unconditional support. You stand apart from the fathers of Afghanistan. This means the world to me and all LGBT+ Afghans in Afghanistan and around the world,” said out gay Afghan novelist Nemat Sadat.

“Love this photo. I have tears of joy. You are a dad for all the LGBT+ Afghans whose fathers refuse to accept them. Thank you for being you. Haris jaan is very lucky to have you. Your act will inspire so many more Afghan fathers to accept their queer and trans children,” added Sadat.

Hosseini’s debut novel The Kine Runner was an international best seller and told the story of a young Afghan boy trying to form a connection with his father following a traumatic incident. The book was adapted into a film of the same name. Hosseini followed it up with the award-winning novel A Thousand Splendid Sons. His other books include And the Mountains Echoed and Sea Prayer. Hosseini is also a U.S. Goodwill Envoy to UN’s Refugee Agency UNHCR.





