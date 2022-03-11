—

These were the cries that could be heard emanating from Glebe’s Victoria Park, as Mardi Gras Fair Day – the annual all-day rainbow extravaganza which kicks off the Mardi Gras Festival – returned once more to its lush green lawns.

Sydney Rangers, Sydney Stingers, Sydney Outfielders, and More

Always a crowd-favourite, the Fair Day Tug-o-War title was once more up for grabs, with pride very much on the line. In the women’s draw, last year’s runners up, the Sydney Stingers, made a shock exit early, while the fresh arms of the Sydney Outfielders snatched victory from the Shuttle Swingers to make it back-to-back titles.

Tug-o-War rivalries aside, the Team Sydney Fair Day Sports Village is one of the true highlights on the LGBTQI+ sporting calendar, bringing together, as it does, so many of our diverse community sporting organisations and members. Speaking with long-time Team Sydney secretary, Norman Mitchell, across the course of the festivities, he reflected on the unique opportunity the event presents “for sporting clubs to have a stall and promote their sport to the community, to put on demonstrations of their sports, and to build their member base.”

So Many Clubs Including Sydney Silverbacks, Lifesavers with Pride, Different Strokes Dragon Boat Club

This year’s revellers were treated to the now-customary displays of skill by the Sydney Silverbacks and GLMA Martial Arts on the Deloitte Community Sideshow Stage, and spoilt for sign-up choice, with over thirty sporting clubs and organisations contributing to the Village vibes, including Bentstix Hockey Club; Different Strokes Dragon Boat Club; Gymnastics NSW; Gay Boating; Eastern Suburbs Football Association; Inner West Roller Derby League; Lifesavers with Pride; Newtown Breakaways Football Club; Queer Sporting Alliance; Randwick City FC; Street Roller Hockey Chicks Club; Spectres Australia; Sydney Frontrunners; Sydney Rainbow Golfers; Sydney Rams Tenpin Bowling; Sydney Roller Derby League; Sydney Spokes Cycle Club; Sydney Women’s Baseball League; Tennis Sydney; The Flying Bats FC; The Sydney Hookers Boxing Club; and Wett Ones Sydney LGBTQI+ Swimming Club.

Suffering from Fair Day regret that you didn’t sign-up? Find these: inclusive Sydney sporting clubs on Facebook and slide into their DMs now.