Queer American Singer-Songwriter Sufjan Stevens Dedicates New Album To His Late Partner

Douglas Magaletti
October 7, 2023
Image: Sufjan Stevens Facebook. Center Image Photographer: Joe Lencioni

Queer American singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens has dedicated his new album to his late partner, Evans Richardson, who passed away in April.

Stevens, 48, released his 10th studio album, Javelin on October 6. 

‘Dedicated To The Light Of My Life’

In a post to social media, Stevens revealed, “This album is dedicated to the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend Evans Richardson, who passed away in April. 

“He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy. He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime—precious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way.”

‘Hold It Close, Hold It Tight… Give It Everything You’ve Got’

Stevens continued, giving some advice, a reminder, to savour and cherish the important people in your life. 

“I know relationships can be very difficult sometimes, but it’s always worth it to put in the hard work and care for the ones you love, especially the beautiful ones, who are few and far between. If you happen to find that kind of love, hold it close, hold it tight, savor it, tend to it, and give it everything you’ve got, especially in times of trouble. Be kind, be strong, be patient, be forgiving, be vigorous, be wise, and be yourself. 

“Live every day as if it is your last, with fullness and grace, with reverence and love, with gratitude and joy. This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sufjan (@sufjan)

Stevens Diagnosed With Guillain-Barré Syndrome

In September, Steven revealed that he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder where the body’s immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to “rapid-onset” muscle weakness.

In a post to social media, Stevens wrote, “Last month I woke up one morning and couldn’t walk. My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility… the neurologists diagnosed me with an autoimmune disorder called Guillian-Barre Syndrome. Luckily there’s treatment for this.”

He continued, “I spent about two weeks in Med/Surg, stuck in a bed, while my doctors did all the things to keep me alive and stabilize my condition. I owe them my life.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sufjan (@sufjan)

Debut Album Released In 1999

Stevens released his debut album, A Sun Came!, in 1999.

In 2005, he released one of his most successful albums, Illinois. The album reached number one on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart for the song “Chicago”.

In 2017, he also contributed to the soundtrack for the Queer coming-of-age movie, Call Me by Your Name.

