Queer Eye: Everything You Need To Know About The Final Season

The trailer for the last-ever season of Queer Eye has arrived — and true to form, it’s already got fans wiping away tears.

Netflix has confirmed that the Fab Five will return to Washington, D.C. for their final round of makeovers, conversation and heart-squeezing emotional breakthroughs, with the milestone tenth season launching worldwide on 21 January 2026.

The newly released trailer (which you can watch below) looks back across the show’s emotional legacy — moments of vulnerability, laughter and those signature teary reveal scenes that have come to define the series.

Quick-fire clips show Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Jeremiah Brent sharing embraces, affirmations and quiet reflections with this season’s heroes, while the tone hints at a heartfelt farewell to a show that has meant so much to so many.

In one particularly moving moment from the trailer, a voice reflects: “It’s been an honour to share these stories and watch people grow and thrive” — a sentiment woven through the final-season footage, as the Fab Five revisit the heart of what has made Queer Eye so culturally powerful.

Queer Eye: A show that changed the culture

Since its Netflix reboot in 2018, Queer Eye has grown from a makeover program into something far more profound — a global phenomenon grounded in compassion, emotional honesty and LGBTQIA+ visibility.

Across nine previous seasons, the Fab Five have helped over 80 people transform not just their wardrobes and living spaces, but their sense of self-worth and belonging. The series has tackled conversations around identity, family, disability, masculinity, grief, community and self-acceptance.

Over its run, Queer Eye has earned dozens of awards — including multiple Emmy wins and a GLAAD Media Award — but its greatest impact has been the way viewers of various sexual and gender identities saw themselves reflected onscreen.

Jeremiah Brent, who stepped into the design role in season nine following Bobby Berk’s departure, returns for the final chapter, rounding out a Fab Five line-up. While fans were initially shocked about Berk’s departure, he has spoken warmly in recent interviews about his time on Queer Eye, reflecting on the “phenomenal” experience of helping shape a series that touched lives around the world.

Members of the cast have also hinted that the decision to end the show at ten seasons felt right — a closing chapter that celebrates everything Queer Eye achieved, rather than drawing it out beyond its natural ending.

What the final season promises

If the trailer is anything to go by, viewers can expect a season filled with love, laughter and nostalgia, as always.

For many queer viewers, Queer Eye has long represented a rare kind of mainstream queer storytelling: one rooted in kindness and unity. It has modelled queer mentorship, friendship and found-family dynamics at their most affirming.

And now, as it prepares to bow out, the show’s legacy feels bigger than any one season.

The final season of Queer Eye arrives on 21 January 2026. You can watch the trailer here: