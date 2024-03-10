Tan France Responds To Allegations Over Bobby Berk’s Departure From Queer Eye

Tan France has responded to allegations over his reported involvement with the departure of Queer Eye co-star Bobby Berk.

The fashion designer and entrepreneur addressed the speculation surrounding Berk’s exit and replacement by Jeremiah Brent for the ninth season, in an Instagram post on Friday.

France asserted that Netflix independently handled the casting for Berk’s replacement, and

refuted claims of influencing Berk’s replacement on Netflix’s “Queer Eye”.

This denial comes in response to a report by Rolling Stone, which suggested that France had actively lobbied to have Berk ousted from the show, in favour of his friend, interior designer Jeremiah Brent.

France clarified his stance in an Instagram reel stating, “My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired.”

“Netflix and the production companies did a full-on casting. I didn’t put my friend up for the job, they ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job”, France added.

Tan France Excited By Jeremiah Brent Joining ‘Queer Eye’

France expressed his delight at Brent’s addition to the show, noting Brent’s experience on HGTV alongside his husband, fellow designer Nate Berkus.

“I think they’re going to be incredible on the show, but I didn’t get them hired by getting rid of somebody else,” France added.

France asserted that he perceived the media uproar surrounding Berk’s exit as being fuelled primarily by rumours.

“This all started because of a comment on a gossip blog. That just got reposted and reposted, and then it almost became gospel. So, from the horse’s mouth, I’m telling you, that that’s not at all how it all went down. That’s all I have to say on the matter. You need to dig deeper, if you still don’t believe me, so be it, but that’s it,” France said.

Jonathan Van Ness Accused of Being a ‘Monster’ on Queer Eye Set

While France was addressing a recent Rolling Stone exposé which explored the alleged “tensions” within the “Queer Eye” production, a significant portion of the article focused on reports of hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness’ alleged “rage issues” while on set.

Rolling Stone raised allegations regarding hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness’ behaviour, with several sources describing Van Ness as a “monster,” a “nightmare,” and “demeaning.”

According to a production member, “There was absolutely tension between everybody else, especially from Jonathan Van Ness. He didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone. There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad”.

Jonathan Van Ness has not yet publicly commented on the allegations.