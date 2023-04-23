Queer Eye Returns For Season 7 

The well-loved American reality television series Queer Eye is returning for its seventh season this year. The show features five queer stars, otherwise known as the “Fab Five”, who give fashion, advice and makeovers to people, transforming their lives.

The show was a reboot of the Bravo series, and now features food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, fashion expert Tan France, culture expert Karamo Brown, design expert Bobby Berk, and grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness grooming expert.

“From beignets to ben-yas! The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye is back for a seventh season,” the show’s synopsis reads. “Grab your beads and let the good times roll as the Fab Five bring some sparkle and sass to New Orleans and transform the lives of residents who are in need of a fresh start.”

Destination New Orleans

This season will see the members of the Fab Five exploring the city of New Orleans, Louisiana and will consist of seven, 45-minute episodes featuring new heroes.

Over the past five years, the Fab Five have made their way over international waters to help transform people’s lives, including in locations like Australia and Japan.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement at the latest season, with one posting, “so so so so excited for queer eye season 7 no one gets it”, and another writing, “as8 [RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars] premiering the same day as queer eye s7 omg this is going to be a day for the GAYSSSSSS”

Netflix Shares Poster

Netflix shared a poster for the season online, which showed the Fab Five glammed up and dressed in an array of colourful outfits.

Late last year, Tan France spoke to E!News about his emotional experiences filming the latest season.

“I cried more this season than I’ve ever cried on Queer Eye ever. I’ve only ever cried twice on Queer Eye, in the full seven seasons- the six seasons, and then the mini-season in Japan. But I cried most episodes with this”, France said, referring to his time in Louisiana.

The fashion guru explained that the effects of Hurricane Katrina, which hit the city in 2005, and residing in the city during filming made him aware of the circumstances people had been forced to endure and had affected him mentally.

“I didn’t live in America when Katrina happened. Seeing the devastation, seeing what it did to families, seeing how much poverty it created, that’s what got me. Some of our heroes have just never been able to recover. And so that’s why the transformations are so special because it’s as if many of them have stood still in time”, he said.

Lean Into It

Porowski spoke to Digital Spy earlier this month and reflected on his experience when he first heard about an audition opportunity for a reboot.

Porowski described feeling anxious about having to talk about his personal life and sexuality that he initially didn’t want to share with the public.

“This is where a mentor, a good friend of mine, Klaus, was telling me you have to audition for it.

He said, ‘Well, if you don’t get it, you’re going to live in regret, but if you try it and you don’t get it, at least you’ll know you tried. You would’ve tried and you’re already thinking about it anyway, so you might as well just lean into the fear,” Porowski said.

‘Queer Eye’ Season 7 will air on Netflix on May 12.