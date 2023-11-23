Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski And Fiancé Kevin Harrington Call Off Their Engagement

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski and fiancé Kevin Harrington have called off their engagement.

During an interview with People, released November 22, a spokesperson for Porowski said, “After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways.

“While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths. They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time.”

‘I Really Hope The Wedding Photos Are Less Blurry’

In November 2022, Porowski announced his engagement to Harrington in a ‘blurry’ post on social media.

“I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry,” Porowski wrote.

At the time, Harrington also posted photos, with the last photo showing them at their red carpet debut dressed as zombie Blockbuster workers at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in 2019.

Harrington wrote, “Officially together until we look like the last pic. #engaged”

Porowski replied, “Don’t worry I’ll probably be dabbling with Botox by then.”

Started Dating In 2019 Just Before Lockdown

The pair started dating in 2019, just before the COVID 19 lockdowns started.

During a May 2022 interview with People, Porowski opened up about how the timing strengthened their relationship.

“It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog [named Neon]. We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog.”

He added, “It escalated quickly. But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that’s kind of the key.”

The eighth season of Queer Eye premieres Jan. 24, 2024.